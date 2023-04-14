Man stabbed to death in broad day light in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident a man was stabbed to death by a miscreant in Sambalpur of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place near Remed Chhak under Bareipali Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Behera while the accused miscreant has been identified as Dikhit Sahu.

As per reports, like any other day Santosh on Friday opened his beetle shop at Remed chhak in the morning. Later on the day when he was sitting in the shop, the miscreant came in a bike and started attacking Santosh with a knife. Though he urged him repeatedly not to stab the miscreant did not pay heed to his request. He stabbed the man and fled from the scene.

Later, the locals sent Santosh to the hospital for treatment but the doctors there declared him dead.

The reason of the crime is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information Police reached the spot. A case has been lodged in this regard. Further investigation of the case is underway.

