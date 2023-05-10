Man shot at in Talapadar village of Odisha’s Bargarh, Critical

Advertisement

Bargarh: A man was critically injured after being shot at late Tuesday night by miscreants in Talapadar village under Bijepur police station in Bargarh district of Odisha. The injured youth was identified as Subrata Mishra of the same village.

According to sources, Subrata was shot in the stomach. The reason why he was shot and the preparator is not known yet. Subrata Mishra has been shifted to Burla General Hospital in critical condition.

On being informed about the incident, Bijepur police rushed to the spot and have started an investigation.

