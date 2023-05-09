Fact check! Man caught on CCTV in Odisha’s Bargarh is not Guddu Muslim, here’s the truth

Advertisement

Bargarh: A CCTV footage of a man from Bargarh’s Sohela in Odisha has reportedly gone viral after some national media in Odisha claimed him to be Guddu Muslim, one of the aides of the slain gangster Atiq Ahmed of Uttar Pradesh and most wanted criminal in Umesh Pal murder case. However, a man clarified saying that the man seen on the CCTV footage is not the wanted criminal rather it is he himself.

In the CCTV footage, which was installed on the premises of a mosque in Sohela of Bargarh, it can be seen that a man is purportedly seen walking into the religious building. The CCTV clip is said to have been captured on April 11, 2023.

However, after the CCTV footage became viral, one Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed came forwarded and clarified that the man seen in the CCTV footage is not Guddu Muslim. “The man seen in the CCTV footage is not Guddu Muslim. It is me. My name is Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed of Sohela and I am a businessman. The footage is being captured when I had come to the mosque for the namaaz,” he clarified.

“It is very unfortunate that people are defaming me. A defamation case is to be field against them,” he demanded.

Earlier, the national media reported that Guddu Muslim was hiding in Puri and Bargarh of Odisha. However, Odisha Police DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal refused the accused’s presence in the State.

Later, a team of Uttar Pradesh STF had come to Bargarh’s Bheden area and interrogated one Raja Khan as it was said that he had a link with the driver of Guddu Muslim.

It is to be noted here that ever since killing Umesh Pal on February 25 in Prayagraj, Guddu Muslim is on the run. He had hid in different places like Meerut, Ajmer, Jhansi, Nashik and Pune. Later, it was reportedly that the accused visited to West Bengal and then came to Odisha to avoid police arrest.

