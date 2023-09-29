Man gets 7 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing wife in Balasore

A man in Odisha’s Balasore district was sentenced to a seven years of rigorous imprisonment for killing wife in three years ago.

The Balasore additional district and session’s judge-III convicted Rabindra Singh for killing his wife Sambari Singh by beating her with a bamboo over some family dispute.

The murder took place at Govindpur village under Berhampur Police Station limits of the district on February 9, 2020.

The matter came to light after Sambari’s family members field a murder case against Rabindra.

