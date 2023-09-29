2 killed, 3 critical in lightning strikes in Odisha

Sonepur/Khurda: At least two persons including a woman were killed while three others sustained critical injuries after being struck by the lightning strike in Odisha’s Sonepur and Khurda districts today.

In the first case, one Subasini Nayak of Kotsamalai village under the Ulunda Block reportedly died after lightning struck her while she was working at the paddy field, said sources adding Nayak died on the spot.

Three others who were working with Nayak also sustained critical burn injuries due to the lightning. They were rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

In the second such case, a farmer died at Haja village under Banapur block of Khurda district when lightning struck him.

The lightning struck the deceased farmer, who has been identified as Biswanath Muduli, when he had gone out for some work.