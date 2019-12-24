Man found hanging from tree in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A 45-yaer-old man was found hanging from a tree near Palle village under Daringbadi police limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gajindra Pradhan of the village.

According to reports, locals found Pradhan’s body hanging with a wire from a tree in the outskirts of the village early in the morning and alerted the family members, and subsequently called the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. Later, the body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said adding that further investigation is on in this connection.