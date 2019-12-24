Man found hanging from tree in Kandhamal

Man found hanging from tree in Kandhamal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kandhamal: A 45-yaer-old man was found hanging from a tree near Palle village under Daringbadi police limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gajindra Pradhan of the village.

Related News
State

Odisha Matric Board Exam To Commence on Feb 19, 2020

State

20-year-old girl’s body found in Bargarh; Rape and murder…

State

Coal-laden goods train catches fire in Odisha

State

4 killed, 6 critical as bus, bolero collide head-on in Angul

According to reports, locals found Pradhan’s body hanging with a wire from a tree in the outskirts of the village early in the morning and alerted the family members, and subsequently called the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. Later, the body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said adding that further investigation is on in this connection.

You might also like
State

Odisha Matric Board Exam To Commence on Feb 19, 2020

State

20-year-old girl’s body found in Bargarh; Rape and murder suspected

State

Coal-laden goods train catches fire in Odisha

State

4 killed, 6 critical as bus, bolero collide head-on in Angul

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.