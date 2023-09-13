Man dies of electrocution while cleaning water tank in Gajapati district

Mohana: In an unfortunate incident, a man reportedly died of electrocution while cleaning water tank in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Wednesday.

As per report, Kuna Pradhan and Mangulu Mahakud of Chandragiri were cleaning the water tank on the roof of the government quarter of the forest department in Chandragiri of the district. However, Kuna got electrocuted after he accidentally came in contact with the live wire, which had crossed over the roof.

Soon, locals rushed to the spot after hearing an alarm raised my Mangulu. They rescued Kuna and rushed him to the Chandragiri Hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for further treatment.

Unfortunately, Kuna breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the government hospital. His body was handed over to the family members following the postmortem.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended over the village following the unfortunate and untimely death of Kuna.

The locals, on the other hand, demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family members.

