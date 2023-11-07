Man dies during gulgula eating challenge in Odisha

Baripada: A man reportedly died during a gulgula (Indian mini donuts) eating challenge at Dantiamuha village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

One Shirishchandra Mahanayak (42) had gone to a tiffin shop to get breakfast this morning. Out of challenge, he started to consume four gulugulas and one malpua at once.

However, the food got stuck on his throat. Due to this, his condition became critical. Soon, the onlookers gave him water to drink. However, water came out of his nose and he fell to the ground all of a sudden.

Immediately, he was rushed to the Baripada Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, the Badajambani out-post police registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint filed the deceased’s family members and started an investigation into the matter.

The heart-wrenching incident, which claimed a life during an amusement challenge, has shocked the residents of the locality.