Railway to run special train from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar, check details

Bengaluru: In view of extra rush in the wake of the upcoming Diwali festival, the railways has decided to run a special unreserved train between SMVT Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar New stations from November 10.

Train number 06287 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 4 AM on November 10 and arrive at Bhubaneswar New Station at 6.30 AM on November 11, reported the deccanherald.com, adding that in the return direction, train number 06288 will leave Bhubaneswar New at 8.15 AM on November 11 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10 AM on November 12.

Both the trains (06287 and 06288) will have stoppages at 17 stations namely KR Puram, Bangarpet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Pendurthy, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Bramhapur, Chatrapur, Khurda Road, and Bhubaneswar.

The special train from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar will have 21 general second-class and two second-class sitting-luggage vans for the disabled passengers.