Man climbs atop hoarding, threatens suicide in Bhubaneswar

A man from Rourkela climbed atop an advertisement hoarding in Shishu Bhawan square, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Bhubaneswar: A man from Rourkela climbed atop a an advertisement hoarding in Shishu Bhawan square, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. He has been threatening to kill himself as his requests are not getting fulfilled.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Muktikanta Biswal, who is a social worker from Rourkela. He had traveled from Rourkela to meet with the chief minister, Naveen Patnaik over finalising various projects. However, even after waiting for seven days, he was unable to meet him.

Agitated by this, he took the extreme step of climbing the hoarding and threatening to commit suicide.

He reportedly also threatened to pour flammable liquid and set himself on fire.

Upon getting informed about the situation, police and fire department rushed to the spot in a bid to rescue him.

