Man beats wife to death, buries her body in backyard in Odisha’s Bonai

Bonai: Two women were killed by their husbands in two separate incidents in Odisha on Monday. The incidents were reported from Bonai of Sundergarh district and Bhanjnagar of Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to reports, a man thrashed his wife to death with a stick over some minor argument. The man killed his wife then buried her body at the backyard of the house in Babu Nuagaon village of Bonai area of Sundergarh district.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and has started the investigation.

In a similar incident, another woman was also killed by her husband over a family feud in Akhupadar village of Bhanjnagar in Ganjam district. According to sources, the woman has been identified as Gita Muli. The accused Raju Muli hacked Gita with a sharp weapon. Then he informed his neighbours about the incident.

The police has seized the body after reaching the place and has arrested Raju. An investigation is underway.