Man beaten to death in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: In a shocking incident, a youth was beaten to death in Odisha’s Balangir district last night. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Bhoi of Khujenpali village under Balangir Sadar Police station limits.

Bhoi reportedly went out of the house last night but did not return. His family members tried to search for him in all possible places but in vain.

Some locals spotted Bhoi’s body from the village end this morning and informed his family members about it after identifying the body. Soon, the bereaved family members rushed to the spot and confirmed that the body was of Bhoi.

While the exact reason behind Bhoi’s death is yet to be known, his family members, after finding some stones and bamboo placed on the body, alleged that he has been murdered by some miscreants.

Later, Bhoi’s family members informed about his death to Balangir Sadar Police and filed a written complaint alleging murder. Based on the complaint, a team of cops from the Balangir Sadar Police started an investigation into the matter after seizing the body and sending it to the hospital for postmortem. They are also interrogating Bhoi’s family members and some locals as part of the probe.