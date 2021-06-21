Man arrested with 15kg Sambar meat in Bargarh district of Odisha

Bargarh: One person has been arrested for selling Sambar meat in Bhatli Forest Range in Bargarh district of Odisha on Monday.

The accused is identified as Jejeram Bhue, and is a resident of Lether village, in the Dunguri section under the Bhatli Forest Range.

Acting under a tip-off, the forest department officials formed a special team and raided a sale of Sambar meat in Lether village. The seized sambar meat is 15kg is weight.

The accused has been arrested and is questioned about the crime.

While the Odisha government is taking many important steps for the protection of animals and birds, such an incident comes as a shock for many.