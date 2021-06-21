Ace Sprinter Dutee Chand sets new National record for 100 metres, misses Olympic spot

Bhubaneswar: Ace Sprinter Dutee Chand has set new milestone of national record for 100 metres in 11.17 seconds at National Athletics Grand Prix in Patiala on Monday.

Dutee had previous hold the record for 100m sprint in 11.22 seconds. The ace sprinter broke her own record during today’s stint.

However, she fell short by 0.02 seconds for qualifying into Tokyo Olympics.

The qualification mark for a spot in Tokyo Olympics is 11.15 seconds.