Man and his wife found dead in Bolangir district of Odisha

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a man and his wife were found dead in Bolangir district of Odisha, on Monday said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, the bodies were recovered in Agalpur Kudapali. The reason of the deaths is still uncertain.

The local police has reached the spot and has started an investigation in this regard. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.