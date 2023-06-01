Malkangiri: Boats overturn in Satiguda dam following rain, 2 missing

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate incident, at least two persons reportedly went missing after the boats they were traveling in overturned in Satiguda dam of Odisha’s Malkangiri district today.

Sources said that two persons had gone to the dam in two different boats for fishing. However, their boats capsized following a nor’wester in the area this afternoon.

Soon, the local fire personnel with the help of the local residents started a search operation after getting information about the missing of fishermen, who have been identified as Govind Sardar of MV-111 and Tulasi Madhi of Bhimaragi village.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Nikunja Bihari Dhal directed the Koraput unit of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to go to Malkangiri at the earlier possible time and join the search operation.