LPG cylinder explosion in Odisha leaves 6 including 5 of family critical

Balangir: In an unfortunate incident, a cooking gas cylinder explosion reportedly left at least six people including five of a family critical in Balangir district of the State today.

According to reports, the family members along with one of their neighbours were watching Television (TV) near the kitchen of the house this afternoon at Kanut Uparapada village under Belapada Police limit station limits. In the meantime, the cooking gas cylinder exploded after catching fire and left everyone of them critical.

The injured were identified as Bhairabi Adabaria, Bhanumati Adabaria, Dipti Adabaria, Bhagya Adabaria, Malati Mahakud and Maheswar Adabaria, said sources.

Some locals rescued the injured persons immediately and rushed the to Kantabanji Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Later, they were shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir as their health condition deteriorated further in stead of getting better.

On being informed, Belapada Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation to ascertain the exact reason of the blast. From preliminary finding, the cops spotted several cracks on the walls of the house. They are also interrogating some people of the village to get some lead in the case.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd was seen in both the place of incident and hospital.