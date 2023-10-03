All state-run health facilities in Odisha to be covered under ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme in 4 years

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department today informed that the Odisha government has accorded in-principle approval for expanding the ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme to state-run health facilities in four years:

As per the notification issued by the Department, the Ama Hospital Scheme will be expanded to all district headquarters (DHH), sub-divisional hospitals (SDH), community health centres (CHC) and primary health centres (PHC) in the next four years.

“In a partial modification of this Department Notification No. 4074/H dated February 21 and in continuation to this Department Notification No. 5595/H dated, March 13, and in view of the efforts of the government to strengthen healthcare services in the state, the government, after careful consideration has been pleased to accord in-principle approval for expanding the Ama Hospital Scheme to all DHH, SDH, CHC and PHCs in the State, over the coming four years,” the notification read.