List of Medicine Stores To Remain Open in Bhubaneswar During 48 hr shutdown

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic Odisha Govt today announced a 48 hour complete shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak. The shutdown started at 8 pm today and will continue till 8 pm of Sunday.

Importantly, unlike the situation during the 21 days nationwide lock down, when stores dealing with essential goods remained open, during this shutdown no such stores will open. More than that only a few medicine shops will remain open. More clearly, all the medicine stores in the city will not open.

Here is the list of medicine stores that will remain open during this 48 hour shut down in Bhubaneswar.

The above medicine shops will be allowed to open unhindered. However, these shops will have to strictly follow the social distancing guideline while selling drugs to customers.

