Light to heavy rain likely in Odisha, Yellow warning alert to these three districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional MeT department on Saturday has predicted Cyclonic circulation now lies over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off north and West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours.

Under the influence, light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of Odisha today.

Further, three districts in northern Odisha have been issued yellow warning following heavy rains in one or two places. that is Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next three days

Day 1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.09.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sonepur.

