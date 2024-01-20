Brand new car used to transport 500lts of country liquor in Bhubaneswar, seized

In a raid by the excise department on Saturday, country liquor worth 500lts has been seized in Bhubaneswar. 

country liquor seized in Bhubaneswar
Representational Image
Bhubaneswar: In a raid by the excise department on Saturday, country liquor worth 500lts has been seized in Bhubaneswar. The liquor has been seized from a brand-new car.

The seize has been effected in Bhubaneswar Rasulgarh square by the Excise Department. Two people have been arrested in this connection. The liquor was being transported to Dhirikuti slum area in Bhubaneswar for sale.

The Inspector of the Excise Department Bikash Nayak confirmed the above information. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

