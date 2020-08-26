700 Litres Of Country-Made Liquor Seized In Bhadrak, Two Arrested

Bhadrak: The Excise department seized huge amount of country-made liquor and arrested two persons in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

This incident took place in Agarpada area of Bhadrak late night yesterday.

According to reports, the police came to know about a shipment of country-made liquor in the Agarpada area. Acting under a tip-off a team of excise department officials identified the suspected vehicle and stopped it.

Upon searching the particular vehicle the excise officials sized around 700 litres of country-made liquor. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and are being questioned about the case.

The arrested persons are the residents of Balasore district and they were transporting the liquor from Dhenka area of Keonjhar to Bhadrak.

Further details in this case are awaited.