KISS, KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extends helping hand to 10-year-old orphan girl of Jaleswar

Jaleswar: KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta has extended helping hand towards a 10-year-old minor orphan girl whose father died recently. Mother of the girl had died earlier.

As per reports, Shyama Murmu of Patharpura village in Jaleswar area of Balasore district passed away on Tuesday while his wife had passed away few years ago. After death of her father, the 10-year-old girl has nobody in the family to take care.

At this juncture KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Samanta extended helping hand towards the helpless girl. Members of ‘Art of Giving’ visited the girl’s house at Pada Sahi on Thursday and gave her Rs. 5000 for her father’s funeral ceremony. They also made arrangement for her food and shelter.

‘Art of Giving’ has been founded by Dr Samanta. He has assured free education to the girl at KISS. However, till she would be able to take up studentship at KISS, the orphan girl will be provided with Rs.2000 per month, said Anil Kumar Parida, Convenor of Jaleswar branch of ‘Art of Giving’.