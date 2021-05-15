KISS gets Fit India School status

By WCE 5
Fit India School status for KISS

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has successfully been declared as a Fit India school and was issued a Fit India 3 star school certificate, flag along with logo by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in recognition of this status.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KISS took to Twitter to intimate about it and wrote, “Glad to share that KISS Foundation has successfully been declared as a Fit India School and was issued this Fit India 3 star school certificate, flag and logo by the Govt of India Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in recognition of this status.”

FIT INDIA Movement was launched on 29th August, 2019 by the Prime Minister with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

Also read: KIIT & KISS extend helping hand to the pandemic-hit
You might also like
State

Sital Sasthi 2021: ‘Thala Utha’ ritual performed in Sambalpur

State

Covid-19: BMC To Start Swab Sample Collection Of Senior Citizens From Their Home

State

Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Crosses 5 lakh mark As 10781 More Patients Recover…

State

BMC Covid Update: 1118 New Positive Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.