Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has successfully been declared as a Fit India school and was issued a Fit India 3 star school certificate, flag along with logo by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in recognition of this status.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KISS took to Twitter to intimate about it and wrote, “Glad to share that KISS Foundation has successfully been declared as a Fit India School and was issued this Fit India 3 star school certificate, flag and logo by the Govt of India Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in recognition of this status.”

FIT INDIA Movement was launched on 29th August, 2019 by the Prime Minister with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.