Malkangiri: In another instance of humanitarian work, KISS recently helped out an Odia family, who were trapped in Goa due to lack of money for returning Odisha. After knowing about the incident KISS and KIIT founder Dr Achyuta Samanta made all arrangement with which finally the family returned to their native place in Malkangiri of Odisha. It is to be noted that KISS Foundation has so far helped out many such people in distress.

As per reports, Mithun from Kalimela of the district was working as a security guard in Goa. However, in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic he lost his job. Not only he lost his job but he also did not get salary of 2 months.

On the other hand, as he could not pay the house rent, the house owner wanted him to immediately vacate the house along with his family. Mithun had his one and half year old son and 8 month pregnant wife with him. The family was in distress and even faced problem to arrange two times’ meal in a day.

Finding no other option, Mithun conveyed his ordeal on social media. He urged to help him get his family back to Odisha.

After knowing about the incident KISS and KIIT Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta extended helping hand towards the family. Taking help from his staffs and social activist Pranay Birla he arranged for medical test of the family and then helped them to return Odisha. Also, Malkangiri District administration sent all documents of Minthun to Goa.

KISS Foundation bore the cost of flight ticket of the family from Goa to Vishakhapatnam. A social worker from Malkangiri named Binod Tawani brought the family from Vishakhapatnam to Malkangiri in a car from where KISS Foundation brought the family to their native place in a car.

For this noble work, family members of Mithun have conveyed their gratefulness to Dr. Achyuta Samanta. The locals of Malkangiri district have also praised Dr Samanta’s humanitarian work.