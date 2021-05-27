KISS Foundation extends helping hand towards 3 orphan siblings of Odisha’s Jajpur district

kiss helps 3 orphan siblings of Jajpur

Jajpur: KISS Foundation has extended helping hand towards three helpless and orphan siblings of Jajpur district in Odisha. They hail from the Majhipatana village under Deogan panchayat in Dharmasala block of the district.

As per reports, after untimely death of Duryodhan Mallick of Majhipatana village, his three children became orphan and helpless. Three years ago their mother had died in a chronic disease.

After knowing about it from media KIIT, KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extended helping hand towards the orphan children. He immediately sent Rs. 5000 to the children through his staffs for maintenance of the family.

It is to be noted that KISS Foundation has been helping out poor children for their education. As per suggestion of Dr. Samanta, the three orphan children will be admitted to the appropriate branch of KISS for education as per Government prescribed rules.

As of now, the kids will be given Rs 5000 every month for their maintenance, assured Dr Samanta. The children have thanked the Kandhamal MP Dr Samanta and conveyed their gratitude for helping out. The locals have praised this noble work by Dr Samanta.

