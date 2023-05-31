KISS Achieves 100% Results In CHSE +2 Examinations

Bhubaneswar, May 31: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has once again demonstrated its outstanding performance by achieving a flawless pass percentage of 100% in the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) +2 Examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

KISS, renowned for providing free education and accommodation to tribal students, continues to solidify its reputation for delivering remarkable academic outcomes year after year.

Smitarani Mallick (Kandha) from Kandhamal district emerged as the top scorer in the Commerce stream, securing an impressive 83 percent. Similarly, Kajal Mardi (Santal) from Jharkhand has excelled in the Science stream, achieving 82 per cent. Additionally, several students from particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) have successfully passed in both streams.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, expressed his satisfaction with the students’ success, stating, “It is a marvel that tribal students from a particular school achieve a 100% pass rate year after year. Such accomplishments are not possible without the grace of God.” He extended his gratitude to all the faculty members of both streams at KISS and congratulated the successful students.