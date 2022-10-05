KIIT student Yasin scales Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain peak in Africa

Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the State, Yasin Jain, a student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar of Odisha has scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain peak of Africa recently. And after reaching the mountain peak, he exhibited our National Flag Tiranga atop the mountain. He also displayed the official flag of KIIT Deemed to be University at the mountain peak.

As per reports, Yasin reached the mountain peak and displayed the flags at Indian Standard Time (IST) 7 am in the morning of Tuesday.

Yasin completed his academic education from KIIT University in the year 2019.

Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr. Achyuta Samanta has congratulated Yasin for this achievement. He has also hoped that this success of this KIIT student will inspire other students of KIIT and KISS to attain such feat.