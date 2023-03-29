Kidnapped Jharsuguda minor boy killed as Rs 50 lakh ransom demand not fulfilled: Police

Jharsuguda: Kidnapped Jharsuguda minor boy killed as Rs 50 lakh ransom demand not fulfilled.

The body of a kidnapped child was recovered by Police today in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. The kidnappers had demanded extortion money to the tune of Rs 50 lakh. As they did not get the money, they killed the child, said Police.

As per reports, on last March 27, a 15 year old minor boy of the Krishna Apartment in Sarbahal area of Jharsuguda, had been kidnapped. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion money to release the child. As they were not given the money, they killed the child, informed Jharsuguda SP.

As per reports, at about 9 pm on March 27 a missing report had been filed in Jharsuguda Police Station about missing of the 15 year old boy.

After getting the complaint a special team of Jharsuguda Police was formed to search the victim. The team had initiated investigation with the help of CCTV footage and technical evidences. The team had also gone to the neighbouring district for probe. On late-night of March 28, the Police team identified the kidnappers and detained them.

The accused persons have been identified as Amit Sharma and Dinesh Agrawal.

After interrogation it was found that prime accused Amit Sharma was known to the deceased’s family. As he was known to the family, he managed to win trust of the child for which he went with him and the miscreants kidnapped the child.

On the same day at about 8.30 pm the father of the child got a phone call where the miscreants threatened about killing the kidnapped boy. Accordingly, he had lodged a complaint at 9 pm in the Police station.

After killing the boy, the miscreants left the body in Bargarh district, Police said.