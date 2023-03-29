+2 girl found hanging in University hostel in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a +2 girl student of Rama Devi University of Bhubaneswar has been found hanging in the hostel.

The incident has been reported on Wednesday. The girl was allegedly studying in +2 second year. The girl is said to be a resident of Rayagada district in Odisha.

The Sahid nagar police has reached the spot. Suicide has been suspected. The body of the girl has been seized and sent for post mortem by the police.

Further investigation is underway in this matter. Detailed report awaited.