Khurda admn declares 16-hr shutdown till June 30; check details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: In its bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Khurda district administration on Tuesday announced a 16-hour complete shutdown till June 30.

District Collector Sitanshu Rout said that the restriction will remain in force in Khurda Sub-division between 2 PM and 6 AM every day.

Rout said that decision for the 16-hour complete shutdown was taken in the sudden spurt in positive cases in different parts of the sub-division in last couple of days.

The shutdown order will be enforced in areas like Khurda, Begunia, Tangi, Bolagarh, Chilika and Banapur. However, the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been excluded from the restriction.

The district collector further said that people can buy essential things between 6 AM and 2 PM daily during the shutdown period. Likewise, emergency services including medicine shops and petrol pumps will remain open.

Construction and other industry works will be permitted during the 16-hour shutdown till June 30.

