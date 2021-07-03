KFC Outlet sealed in Odisha’s Berhampur for violating Covid-19 norms

Berhampur: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has sealed Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in the city for violating Covid-19 norms on Saturday.

According to reports, the newly opened KFC outlet in the city witnessed heavy rush of customers today.

On being informed the BeMC Enforcement Team reached the spot, conducted a raid and sealed the outlet.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is an American fast food restaurant chain which has branches in more than 150 countries across the globe.