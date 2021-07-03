KFC Outlet sealed in Odisha’s Berhampur for violating Covid-19 norms

By WCE 4
KFC Outlet sealed in berhampur

Berhampur: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has sealed Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in the city for violating Covid-19 norms on Saturday.

According to reports, the newly opened KFC outlet in the city witnessed heavy rush of customers today.

On being informed the BeMC Enforcement Team reached the spot, conducted a raid and sealed the outlet.

Also read: Covid-19 Vaccination For Pregnant Women: Odisha Govt Asks Authorities To Wait Till Orientation For…

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is an American fast food restaurant chain which has branches in more than 150 countries across the globe.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar: Woman dies after being administered wrong injection! Relatives create…

State

Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women: Odisha Govt asks Authorities to wait till…

State

Odisha Covid recovery today: 3158 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 887420

State

211 New Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.