Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women: Odisha Govt asks Authorities to wait till orientation for health workers

Bhubaneswar: A day after the central government announced the eligibility of pregnant women to take Covid-19 vaccine, the Odisha Government on Saturday, wrote a letter to all district Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to wait for the training of healthcare workers before initiating the vaccination drive.

Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha in the letter said “Yesterday, we have received a letter along with Guidance note on Covid vaccination of pregnant women from the MoHFW, Govt. of India.

MoHFW has communicated that an orientation of all States will be conducted shortly on the guidance note.”

After that States will orient district level healthcare personnel on the said guidelines, the letter added.

Hence, the State government has requested all districts Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMOs) and Public Health Officers (PHOs) to wait till the training of healthcare managers and workers.

After the training of the health workers on the MoHFW guidelines, the vaccination drive of pregnant women will be commenced, said the letter.