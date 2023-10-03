Kartika Brata in Puri: Online registration for ‘Habishyalis’ begins, apply now

Puri: The Kartika Brata in Puri will be observed on October 29. The district administration has begun the online registration for the ‘Habishyalis’ (the women who observe fast in the holy month of Kartik).

The Habishyalis can register themselves online on website (https://edistrict.odisha.gov.in) on or before October 20. They also can call the concerned officials, for which different numbers have been released. The four numbers are of the District Culture Officer (9692720594), District Information and Public Relations Officer (9437 302618), District Sports Officer (9437 30268), and District Office (06752-22264).

The ‘Habishyalis’ will have to fill up a form and submit it online or in their respective district collector’s office.

The district administration is making all arrangements for the 3,000 ‘Habishyalis’ at Brundabati Niwas in Narendra Kona, Bagala, Bagadia Dharamshala, Akshay Patra, and Mochi Sahi Kalyan Mandap.

