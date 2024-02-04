Kartik Pandian visits Puri district, interacts with students

Puri: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited Puri district today to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and general public.

During his visit to the district as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pandian participated in the Nua-O Program being organised and interacted with students of all colleges of Puri. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Pandian emphasized the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by March. He motivated the students to aim high and mentioned about the achievements of some prominent personalities from Puri district.

He said that so many role models have emerged from Puri district who have all been students from different Govt Schools and Colleges. They have achieved success because of hard work and determination. He motivated the students to believe in their goals and work hard with self-confidence.

Pandian reviewed the progress of 650 bedded Teaching Hospital, Puri at a cost of Rs 309 Crs. He directed the concerned officials to complete the work as per timeline. He also reviewed the progress of Konark Heritage Area Development Project at a Cost of Rs. 172 Crores.

Later, he reviewed the progress of 10 nos of Multipurpose Cyclone shelters at a total cost of Rs 20 Crores which were sanctioned after his last visit to the district in August 2023.

He also reviewed other Major Temple development projects – Loknath Temple, Puri at a cost of Rs 35.42 Crores; Maa Mangala Temple, Kakatpur at a cost of Rs 11.85 Crores; Alarnath Pitha, Brahmagiri at a cost of Rs 9.11 Crs; Siruli Mahaveer temple at a cost of 6.02 Crores; Baliharchandi temple at a cost of 5.41 Crores; Somnath temple, Nimapara at a cost of Rs 4.94 Crores etc.

Apart from reviewing the progress of other projects of the district including Mega PWS, major roads and bridges, major health infrastructure projects etc, he interacted with the public at Bhudan Field, Talabania at Puri and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.