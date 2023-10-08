Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta organises free mega health camp in Phulbani

Phulbani: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta organised a mega health camp in Phulbani on Sunday. More than 60 senior doctors and specialists from Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital, founded by Samanta, provided free health check-ups to the patients.

The doctor and specialists gave health advice to the patients from 9 AM to 5 PM. Besides, the patients were given the opportunity to undergo various diagnostic tests free of cost and free medicines were distributed to them.

Doctors from many departments like Medicine, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Paediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Psychiatry, Dentistry, Otorhinolaryngology, Pulmonary, Nephrology, Urology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology and Radiology provided the health services in the camp.

Apart from organizing the health camp, Samanta also arranged special buses for the elderly and differently-abled patients to reach the camp and get free health services.

Along with MP Samanta, Kandhamal District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil, Kandhamal SP Subhendu Kumar Patra, Phulbali MLA Angad Kahar and other dignitaries took part in the health camp and hailed the MP for his noble deed.