Kandhamal: Headmaster suspended for going to school in inebriated state

Phulbani: Kandhamal District Education Officer (DEO) Pramod Kumar Sarangi today suspended a headmaster for allegedly going to the school in inebriated state.

The suspended teacher has been identified as Aswini Kumar Nayak, who has been appointed at Government UP School at Burbinaju of the district.

The DEO suspended the teacher based on the reports of Community Education Officer (CEO) Jagannath Sahani.

According to reports, people have filed complaint with the DEO after the teacher went to the school in an inebriated condition. Based on the complaint, the DEO had directed the CEO to conduct a probe into the allegation.

The CEO probed the case and submitted the report to the DEO, based on which the teacher was suspended on Thursday.