Odisha govt enhances interest-free loan under BALIA scheme to Rs 1 lakh

Bhubaneswar: In a great news for Odisha’s weavers and handloom artisans, the State Government has enhanced the interest-free loan assistance to Rs 1 lakh under the Bunakar Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (BALIA) scheme.

The State government increased interest-free loan assistance for the weavers and handloom artisans from the existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh under the scheme.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal to increase the loan amount in view of the repeated rise in the cost of yarn, colours and other raw materials.

As per the 2019-20 census of the Handloom Department released on April 1, 2021, there were 66,141 weavers’ households having 1,24,084 workforce with 56,569 looms.

As per the guidelines of the scheme, which will be implemented both in urban and rural areas, weavers can avail of working capital as per their requirements to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh from the bank at zero interest.

