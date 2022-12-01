Kalinga TV organises marathon on the occasion of World AIDS Day 2022

Bhubaneswar: December 1 is celebrated internationally as World AIDS Day every year. The aim of celebrating this day is to raise awareness among people about AIDS. The theme of 2022 is ‘Equalize’. This theme aims at destroying the disease at its roots by abolishing the inequality in the society and the discrimination against patients suffering from AIDS. The aim of this day is to support people living with the disease and pay respects to the ones who die with or because of it.

Kalinga TV has organised a marathon today to raise awareness about AIDS on World AIDS day 2022. The marathon will start from KISS campus-1.

The marathoners will pass through Infocity police station, Shikharchandi, KIIT International School, KIMS, and reach KIMS football ground. Following that they will go through KIIT campus- 15, towards Rural management square, KIIT campus-6, Chintam square, and reach KIIT rugby stadium.

Many distinguished people, general population, and students from various schools and colleges have taken part in this marathon.