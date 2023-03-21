Kalinga TV impact: Minister assures to take appropriate action against prawn mafias in Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain today assured to take appropriate action against the prawn mafias who cause problems for the farmers in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

On March 20, Kalinga TV had highlighted the problems of the farmers as the prawn mafias are releasing toxic water directly to the canal in Rajkanika Tehsil area of Kendrapara district.

Farmers of different panchayats like Hatasahi, Abdulpur, Deulatara, Namtara and Sihopada had alleged that they lost their crops like paddy, potato, sunflower and cereals farming owning to the toxic water.

The farmers claimed that time and again they had appraised the Rajkanika Tahasildar about their problems. However, no action was taken by the administration following which they lost their crops.

However, after Kalinga TV had highlighted the farmers’ ordeal, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain took a serious note of the issue and directed the Kanika Tahasildar to take action.

The Tahasildar has formed a team consisting of district Fisheries, Revenue and Forest officers to visit the area, he said on his Twitter handle by replying to Kalinga TV.

We hope the farmers’ issue is addressed and appropriate action is taken against the prawn mafias.