Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Kalinga TV impact: Minister assures to take appropriate action against prawn mafias in Kendrapara

On March 20, Kalinga TV had highlighted about the problems of the farmers as the prawn mafias are releasing toxic water directly to the canal in Rajkanika Tehsil.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
action against prawn mafias in Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain today assured to take appropriate action against the prawn mafias who cause problems for the farmers in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

On March 20, Kalinga TV had highlighted the problems of the farmers as the prawn mafias are releasing toxic water directly to the canal in Rajkanika Tehsil area of Kendrapara district.

Farmers of different panchayats like Hatasahi, Abdulpur, Deulatara, Namtara and Sihopada had alleged that they lost their crops like paddy, potato, sunflower and cereals farming owning to the toxic water.

Ranendra Pratap Swain

Take a look

Sleep Lab inaugurated at KIMS For Treating Sleep Disorder

Opposition is lying for narrow political gains: Naveen Patnaik in…

The farmers claimed that time and again they had appraised the Rajkanika Tahasildar about their problems. However, no action was taken by the administration following which they lost their crops.

However, after Kalinga TV had highlighted the farmers’ ordeal, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain took a serious note of the issue and directed the Kanika Tahasildar to take action.

The Tahasildar has formed a team consisting of district Fisheries, Revenue and Forest officers to visit the area, he said on his Twitter handle by replying to Kalinga TV.

We hope the farmers’ issue is addressed and appropriate action is taken against the prawn mafias.

Subadh Nayak 8641 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Congress MLA Sura Routray praises Achyuta Samanta at Odisha Assembly

State

Reliance Jio’s True 5G now available in Rayagada of Odisha

State

Rats in Sri Mandir causing menace, servitors say no to repellent machine!

State

Sex racket busted in Balasore, 13 persons arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7