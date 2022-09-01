KALIA Scheme in Odisha: 41 lakh small farmers and 85000 landless farmers get Rs 2000

Bhubaneswar: Over 41 lakh small farmers and 85000 landless farmers of Odisha received financial assistance of Rs 2000 under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Yojana on the occasion of Nuakhai today.

Each farmer received financial assistance of Rs 2000, which was credited to the farmers’ bank accounts directly through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

It is to be noted here that the financial assistance is being provided to the eligible farmers’ account under KALIA Yojana twice a year on the occasions of Akshaya Tritiya and Nuakhai, added reports.

Through the implementation of KALIA Scheme, the State Government aims to lend farmers with an all-inclusive and flexible support system, ensuring accelerated agricultural prosperity.

At the heart of a progressive scheme like KALIA lies the motivation to empower the farmers of the state with finance options that will enable the growth and development of agriculture in Odisha.

Enhancement of the accessibility to suitable financial services will further ensure agricultural productivity and increase income among farmers, particularly the small and marginal landholders.