41 Lakh Farmers In Odisha To Receive Rs 2000 under KALIA Scheme today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2000 to 41 lakh farmers of the state under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Yojana on the occasion of Nuakhai today.

It is noteworthy that, each farmer will receive financial assistance of Rs 2000. The amount will be credited to the farmers’ bank accounts directly through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

A sum total of Rs. 869 Crore will be distributed to the farmers.

Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Scheme.

The financial assistance is being provided to the eligible farmers’ account under KALIA Yojana twice a year on the occasions of Akshaya Tritiya and Nuakhai, added reports.

Through the implementation of KALIA Scheme, the State Government aims to lend farmers with an all-inclusive and flexible support system, ensuring accelerated agricultural prosperity.

At the heart of a progressive scheme like KALIA lies the motivation to empower the farmers of the state with finance options that will enable the growth and development of agriculture in Odisha.

Enhancement of the accessibility to suitable financial services will further ensure agricultural productivity and increase income among farmers, particularly the small and marginal landholders.