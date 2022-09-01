Western Odisha Celebrates Agricultural Festival Nuakhai Today

Sambalpur: Western Odisha is celebrating agricultural festival Nuakhai. There is a festive atmosphere in the towns and villages owing to this. The founder Goddess of Western Odisha, Maa Samaleswari will be offered new crop or ‘Nabanna’ between 10:56 AM to 11:10 AM.

The offering is being prepared for the Goddess at the head priest’s residence, as well as the residence of two other priests.

After the offering is made to the Goddess people will consume it together.

People are busy preparing traditional dishes and cakes for the occasion.

Traditionally, after people have ‘Nabanna’, they wear new clothes and seek blessings from the eldetrs.