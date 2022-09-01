Group dance by girls on Nuakhai (File photo)

Western Odisha Celebrates Agricultural Festival Nuakhai Today

By KalingaTV Bureau 0 0

Sambalpur: Western Odisha is celebrating agricultural festival Nuakhai. There is a festive atmosphere in the towns and villages owing to this. The founder Goddess of Western Odisha, Maa Samaleswari will be offered new crop or ‘Nabanna’ between 10:56 AM to 11:10 AM.

The offering is being prepared for the Goddess at the head priest’s residence, as well as the residence of two other priests.

After the offering is made to the Goddess people will consume it together.

People are busy preparing traditional dishes and cakes for the occasion.

Traditionally, after people have ‘Nabanna’, they wear new clothes and seek blessings from the eldetrs.

You might also like
Business

Gold rate in India for remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

State

Odisha holds Investors’ Meet and Curtain raiser for Make in Odisha Conclave’22 in New…

State

Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update: 59 positive cases registered in 24 hours

State

Two murders shock residents of Bhubaneswar on Ganesh Chaturthi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.