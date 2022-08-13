Junior engineer dies as bike collides into stray bull in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a junior engineer of Anandapur Rural Development department died yesterday night after ramming into a stray bull near Anandapur square under Ghasipura police station limits of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Rama Chandra Marandi.

According to reports, Rama was returning to his home from Tangiriapal area under Harichandanpur block by riding a bike. Unfortunately, he collided with a stray bull.

Soon, some local youth rescued and rushed Rama to the nearest Keshadurapal Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment but then he was referred to the Anandapur hospital for further treatment.

However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors at Anandapur hospital.

Noteworthy, Rama was working as a junior engineer in the rural development department of Anandapur from the month of November, 2017.