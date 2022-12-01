JSW steel will invest another Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Jindal South West (JSW) steel will invest another Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha. Earlier, in 2018, JSW had announced an investment of Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha.

It is noteworthy that, out of which 30 thousand crores have already been invested.

Thousands of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be created with the arrival of big industries.

Naveen Jindal of JSW praised the stable government.

He further added that the CM Naveen Patnaik is spending a lot of money on education and health.

He said that, hockey a lost glory, but won an Olympic medal for Odisha. He further praised Naveen Patnaik for renovating the old temples in Odisha.