Jharsuguda sizzles at 40.6°C at 11:30am, Bhubaneswar records 36.2°C

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation since almost a week, on Thursday Bhubaneswar recorded 36.2°C at 11:30 am.

As many as five places in Odisha have recorded a temperature of more than 35°C. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 40.6°C.

The Kalabaishakhi influence will decrease in Odisha, said the latest bulletin of the local MeT department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

The heatwave is expected to continue till five more days. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha, said the latest MeT report. People have bee advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:

Jharsuguda: 40.6 degrees Celsius

Sambalpur: 40.4 degrees Celsius

Hirakud: 39.4 degrees Celsius

Chandbali: 37.8 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: 36.2 degrees Celsius

Keonjhar: 34.8 degrees Celsius

Balasore: 34.6 degrees Celsius

Puri: 34.0 degrees Celsius

Gopalpur: 33.4 degrees Celsius

Paradip: 33.0 degrees Celsius