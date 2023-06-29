Jharsuguda: 3 women injured in car-bolero accident, SP rushed them to hospital in his vehicle for treatment

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, as many as three women sustained injury in a road mishap in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Thursday. The accident took place at the BTM chowk following head-on collision between a car and a Bolero. Jharsuguda SP rushed the three injured women to the hospital for treatment.

As per reports, the three women were on their way to Brajrajnagar from Jharsuguda Airport when their car met an accident after a Bolero vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction hit their car at the BTM square. As a result of the accident, the three women sustained injury.

Fortunately, Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas was going on that road and he was close to the accident spot. He rushed to the spot and rescued the three injured women. Without losing time, he rushed them to the District Headquarter hospital and admitted there for treatment.

The locals have praised the Superintendent of Police for this noble gesture.

Further details awaited.