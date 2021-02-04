Baripada: Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the statue of Guru Lako Bodra, the creator of Warang Chitilipi, at the unveiling ceremony at Manada village under Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to the report, Draupadi Murmu had visited the Manada area of Bishoi block of the district three years ago and promised the people of Ho community to set a statue of Lako Bodra at Manada.

Keeping her word, the Governor visited the area today and unveiled the statue at an event which was organized by the Ho Samaj Bishoi.

The local MLA and members of the Ho community also attended the event.

Mayurbhanj district police had made elaborate security arrangements during the Jharkhand governor’s visit.