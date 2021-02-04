Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu Inaugurates statue Of Lako Bodra

By IANS
jharkhand governor inaugurates a statue in odisha

Baripada: Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the statue of Guru Lako Bodra, the creator of Warang Chitilipi, at the unveiling ceremony at Manada village under Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to the report, Draupadi Murmu had visited the Manada area of Bishoi block of the district three years ago and promised the people of Ho community to set a statue of Lako Bodra at Manada.

Keeping her word, the Governor visited the area today and unveiled the statue at an event which was organized by the Ho Samaj Bishoi.

statue of guru lako bodra

The local MLA and members of the Ho community also attended the event.

Mayurbhanj district police had made elaborate security arrangements during the Jharkhand governor’s visit.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Timeline, Guidelines For PG Spot-II Admissions Issued; Check Details

State

Two Minor Girls Missing From Odisha Village, Kin Allege Police Inaction

State

BJD Youth Wing Felicitate Padma Awardees

State

Siddha Mahapurusha Mani Society Chit Fund Scam: 7 Awarded 7 Years Of Rigorous Jail…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.