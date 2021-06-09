Bhubaneswar: In view of the looming Covid-19 pandemic in Odisha, the Jajpur district administration has imposed Section 144 around various temples for Sabitri Puja from June 9 midnight to June 10 midnight.

This restraining order is imposed for general public or devotee from mass gathering for Sabitri Puja in and around Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur, Maa Mangala Temple at Jaunlibandha, Jagannath Temple in Jajpur, Sriram Temple at Mansapola and Barahanath Temple in Jajpur.

However, the Pujaka or Sevayats are allowed to perform Nitikanti of the temples according to the custom and tradition.

The Inspector in Charge (IIC) of Jajpur PS has been directed to promulgate the order in the prohibited areas and keep close eye over the happenings during the said period, the letter read.