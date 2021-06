Oxygen Leaks From Tanker On Train In Odisha

Kalahandi: A tanker transporting liquid medical oxygen (LMO) via train witnessed a leak at Kesinga Railway Station of Kalahandi district.

The tanker by rail was enroute to Rayagada from Jharsuguda. It was dispatched after the life saving gas was filled and headed to Rayagada.

Once the leak was detected the fire personnel were alerted and they reached the spot and tried to fix it.

Another fire-personnel team from Jharsuguda were sent to Kesinga, informed Railway officials.